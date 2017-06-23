Police arrest man outside Schenectady High School graduation

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department arrested a man at the Schenectady High School graduation at Proctors on Friday.

Police say a woman was trying to attend the ceremony was not able to enter due to overcrowding. The woman is then accused of becoming belligerent and officers intervened.

A short time later, police say a man, not involved in the initial incident, began cursing and yelling at officers in the crowded hallways outside the theater.

Officers asked the man, identified as 43-year-old Clifton Rendell, to stop and is accused of becoming combative while being arrested.

After a brief struggle, he was placed under arrest.

Rendell was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and third-degree menacing.