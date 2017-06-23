Outside agency taking up investigation into Troy drug unit

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Mayor’s Office confirmed an outside agency will handle the investigation involving the Troy Police Departments Drug Unit.

Troy Police Department Public Information Officer Cpt. Dan DeWolf wouldn’t comment and referred comments to the Troy Mayor’s office.

Multiple law enforcement sources say the reason for the removal of the drug unit is because officers acting on a tip allegedly illegally entered a home on Oakwood Avenue without a warrant then wrote a report in an attempt to cover up the whole thing.

Multiple Troy City Council members and the Council President say they were not made aware of any accusations that the officers allegedly reported a false burglary to cover up the situation.

Those accusations reported in the Times Union today.

NEWS10 ABC’S Lindsay Nielsen went to the Mayor’s Office to try and get answers.

“The statement we provided is the information we have available at this time. There’s an investigation that’s ongoing. We’re not commenting,” Troy Deputy Director of Public Information John Salka said.

Salka emailed this statement earlier on Friday:

“Following the placement of the Firearms Interdiction and Narcotics Suppression (FINS) unit on administrative leave, the City began contacting outside parties to conduct an investigation. This investigation will be conducted by an external organization. A professional, outside public review will ensure a fair and impartial investigation can be conducted into this matter which protects the integrity of our Police Department and gives our residents comfort and confidence in Troy’s public safety officials.”

“I’m not going to speculate. We’re not going to comment at this time. The statement we provided is what we have available,” Salka said.