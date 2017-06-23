Money raised for family impacted by hate crime

Web Staff Published:

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schodack family recovering from vandalism to their home is getting help from the community.

Laqan and Jennifer Madison’s garage went up in flames back in May. A Swastika and racial slur was spray-painted on the side of the building.

A 15-year-old was later arrested in connection to the fire. He’s now facing 10 felony counts, including arson.

Meanwhile, the community has come together to support the Madison family. New Horizons spearheaded a fundraising effort with more than two dozen other organizations.

They’ve raised more than $3,000 to help the Madison’s put their lives back together. All of that money will go to the family.

