Man pleads guilty in fatal drunk driving crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of driving drunk and killing one his passengers in Albany earlier this year pleaded guilty on Friday.

Terrance Kelly, 23, of Albany, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated.

In January, Albany Police tried to initiate a traffic by a vehicle driven by Kelly between Western Avenue and Patridge Street. He was then accused of speeding away in excess of 90 MPH and crashing into a tree.

One of his passengers, William Yager IV, who was sitting in the back seat, died in the crash. Another passenger was also injured.

Kelly failed several field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says Kelly later admitted to police that he had been drinking the night of the crash.

A blood test found that he was driving with a 0.16 blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash.

He faces six to 12 years in prison when he his sentenced in September.