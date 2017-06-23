Local hotel auctioning pieces of history

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – About 1,000 people were estimated to come out for the first day of the Adelphi Hotel Estate sale, all hoping to leave with a little piece of history from an iconic Saratoga landmark.

“Now we have some of the Adelphi in our home,” Patti Sykala said.

Hundreds came to the estate sale in Clifton Park to bid farewell to the old Adelphi Hotel and history buffs rejoiced at the idea of owning a little piece of the landmark forever.

“If you could only knew the history behind these doorknobs, the people who came in and out of that place,” George Sykala said.

Plenty of items from couches to kitchenware were up for sale, but people like Donna Zahrndt know that you can’t put a price tag on memories.

“I can look at that and remember back in the day when the family was all together,” Zahrndt said.

The sale continues through Sunday, but the estate is going fast. One person said they called out sick from work just to come get a piece of the hotel while the shelves are still stocked.

“We had a line this morning with maybe 150 people that started at 5 o’clock this morning,” David Ornstein said.

Organizers of the sale say they expect most of this stuff to be gone by Sunday, and what’s left over from this walk through history will be auctioned off or donated.