Group has enough money to purchase Adirondack Thunder

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fans of the Adirondack Thunder want to keep the team here and it looks like they’ve got the money to make it happen.

According to the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition, the Keep Hockey Here campaign is near 60 percent of its million goal.

The deadline to close on the purchase is next Friday.

While the cost is the biggest bill, the campaign will continue to cover league fees and operating costs.

The Coalition and Thunder have been working on a new NHL/AHL affiliation and expect an announcement in July.