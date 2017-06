ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Crossgates Mall shooter was sentenced on Friday.

A judge sentenced Tasheem Maeweather to three and a half to seven years in prison.

The shooting happened in the middle of the holiday shopping season.

Some of the panic was captured on surveillance camera, which was used to identify Maeweather as the shooter.

Maeweather is already serving a nine-year sentence for an unrelated drug charge.

He will serve his time back to back for a maximum of 16 years in prison.