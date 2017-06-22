Woman sentenced in Sand Dollar Travel Agent scam

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman who stole tens of thousands of dollars from people hoping to book the effect getaway was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Thursday.

Anna Marie Rotolo was sentenced to up to four years in jail.

As part of a plea deal, Rotolo was offered just six months of jail time with fice years of probation if she could pay her victims back more than $47,000.

Her attorney told the judge in court that her client doesn’t have the money.

Rotolo swindled several people out of tens of thousands of dollars while she operated the sand dollar travel agency in Half Moon while booking people’s vacations.

Many reported having their accounts or credit cards over drawn, or even worse, their getaways were just never booked.

It’s estimated that Rotolo swindled more than 40 people who were booking their trips with her.

In court, she briefly apologized to her victims saying she’s remorseful.

The judge said that time to be sorry is well past and since she couldn’t pay back her victims in full sentenced her to one and a third to four years in state prison.