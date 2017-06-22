Violent drug ring taken down in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than two dozen people are facing charges after a major take down of a violent drug ring operating in the Capital Region.

Nineteen people were arrested on Thursday in the Capital Region accused of trafficking drugs from the Bronx.

“Cocaine, heroin, and gun ring that supplied drugs throughout the Capital Region to Albany, Rensselaer, and Schenectady Counties,” Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said.

Schneiderman is referring to a statewide drug bust netting 265 arrests of drug dealers and traffickers in the past two months alone, 19 of them were arrested on Thursday, most from Albany and a few from Schenectady.

“To paraphrase Miley Cyrus, we’ve come in like a wrecking ball.”

Schneiderman explained the inspiration for naming the operation Wrecking Ball, he says law enforcement used wiretapping and surveillance.

“During the wire taps, we recorded the alleged dealers using cryptic language, including referring to powdered cocaine as ‘the Miley Cyrus’.”

Many of the offenders face serious felony charges.

“Cedric James, of Brooklyn, and Laquan Wright, of Schenectady, are being charged as major traffickers under a law that I sponsored during my time in the state Senate. If convicted, both could face life in prison.”

The Attorney General’s Office says they know new ring leaders will take over for those they’ve arrested but they say they’ve got a head start on who those new leaders may be.

“The bad news is we still got a long way to go but we are committed to seeing this through and continuing the Surge initiative as long as we have to,” Schneiderman said.