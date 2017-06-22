“Take Your Dog to Work Day” is Friday, June 23

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Take Your Dog to Work Day” has been happening since 1999, but it’s not what you would call a widely celebrated holiday.

This year, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society hopes to change that by encouraging employers to experience the joy of pets in the workplace and support our local pet community.

“Take Your Dog to Work Day” was started by “Pet Sitters International” to celebrate the great companions dogs make and encourage their adoption.

The Mohawk Hudson Human Society has developed a guide to help organizations plan responsibly. It includes all the things needing consideration, from buy-in of all employees, to guidelines for puppy-proofing work areas, designating places for dog waste, and a sample personnel policy is also provided in the guide.

People who bring their dogs to work are asked to make a suggested donation of $10 to the society.

However, donations are not limited to those with dogs, as the society is offering an exciting award to the two companies, one with fewer than 50 employees and one with 50 or more, who collect the most donations.

Friday, June 23, is “Take Your Dog to Work Day.”