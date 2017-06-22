Police: Man sent dozens of files containing child porn to undercover officer

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police arrested a man they say was transmitting child pornography online.

Police say an undercover investigator from the department received 43 files containing child pornography in May.

After executing a search warrant on 25-year-old Brennan McNeil’s home, he was charged with four counts of promoting a sexual performance of a child.

Computers and computer storage devices were taken during the search warrant and will be forensically analyzed.

Police say there is no indication that McNeil had contact with any underage victims or that any of the videos contain local victims.

McNeil recently moved from North Carolina and police say there is evidence indicating he may have had illegal contact with victims in that state.

McNeil was arraigned on Wednesday and was remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the FBI.