Police: Man drives through HOV lane with dummy in passenger seat

Published:

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) – A man is facing charges after police say he drove through the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 with a dummy in the passenger seat.

Police say a trooper noticed something wasn’t right with a “passenger” in the car and tried to pull the driver over.

The man kept driving and another trooper at the other end of the HOV lane was able to eventually stop the driver.

The 44-year-old man was charged with a HOV violation and failure to stop for a police officer.

Police are reminding the public that HOV lanes are for two or more (actual) human beings.

