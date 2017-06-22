Neighbors worried after convicted killer released from prison moves onto street

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A convicted murderer who sat behind bars for the past 44 years was released on Thursday. As he makes the transition back into society, some community members are expressing concerns.

Sunset Boulevard is a quiet street in Colonie.

“It’s an ideal location; it’s an ideal place to raise a family.”

But many neighbors are worried after hearing about their newest neighbor.

Peter Mattioli spent over four decades in Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County after he was convicted for the murder, attempted rape and sexual assault of a 10-year-old child.

He will now be living at a home owned by his sister on Sunset Boulevard.

“It’s nerve wrecking to have somebody like that living in such a quiet neighborhood.”

One man, who lives nearby but did not want to be identified, said he wished he and his neighbors had been informed.

“I would think there should be some kind of notification passed out to the residents.”

Another woman, who also asked not to be identified, said it’s the neighbors’ right to know.

“We’re not talking about Joe Schmoe moving in the neighborhood,” she said. “We are talking about someone with an acknowledged criminal background.”

Had Mattioli’s crime been committed in more recent years, he would have been identified as a sex offender, which means neighbors would have been informed. But because the crime was committed decades ago, the rule does not apply.

“That does kind of upset me that nothing was passed our way.”

“What are we going to do? Build fences? No, but at least we are aware.”

Mattioli is under parole for the rest of his life, which means regular check-ins by police.