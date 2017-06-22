Man breaks up with ABC News on billboard

BOERNE, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas man who took out a billboard to break up with ABC News over its recent news coverage is gaining a lot of traction.

Kyle Courtney, owner of Wellstar Groundwater Technologies, rented the billboard on Interstate 10 and Buckskin Drive — which is just northwest of San Antonio — to voice his disdain with the network’s coverage of Donald Trump and Russia’s possible involvement in the election.

The sign reads:

ABC NEWS:

I grew up with you. We are through. The Russians didn’t elect Donald Trump. I did.

The billboard also lists that Courtney paid for it. According to the NBC affiliate in San Antonio, Courtney said he stopped watching ABC News because “they are doing everything they can, night after night, to create narratives and sway people’s direction to impeach Donald Trump.”

A spokesperson for Wellstar Groundwater Technologies tells KXAN the sign went up on Tuesday and will stay up for the next two months.