CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Catskill Police say they got a lot of dangerous drugs off the street.

Following an intensive investigation by several agencies, 38-year-old Justin Fernandez was arrested on drug sale charges.

Police say they found methamphetamine, illegal pills and packaging materials and a scale inside his Summit Avenue home.

He’s now facing a long list of felonies.

Police say additional charges are likely.