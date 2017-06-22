Infant drowns in tub while mom distracted by Facebook

RENO, Texas (WCMH) — Sheriff’s deputies in Texas say a mother has been charged with the drowning of her infant daughter while she was reportedly distracted by Facebook.

According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, 21-year-old Cheyenne Stuckey told deputies she left the 6-month-old in the bathtub “for only a couple minutes” on June 13.

She said she later returned to find her daughter Zayla unresponsive and floating face down in the tub. Stuckey told police she was unsure if she had placed a bathtub stopper in the drain.

Authorities told NBC DFW that Stuckey had been on Facebook Messenger for at least 18 minutes while the child was in the bath.

During her interview with police, Stuckey reportedly said she left the infant unsupervised because she had become “distracted” by Facebook, another child, and a loud tv. She told officials she did not know how to save the child.

Deputies say other children in the home were placed in foster care. Stuckey was charged with injury to a child.