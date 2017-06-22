Hearing on petition for Paladino’s removal from school board being held

Web Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Carl Paladino speaks to members of the media at Trump Tower in New York. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, the wealthy businessman who co-chaired president-Elect Donald Trump's state campaign refuted reports that he was on the outs with the transition team and not welcome at a fund-raiser Thursday, Jan 5, in his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A one-time candidate for Governor of New York who publicly insulted President Obama and his wife could be kicked off the Buffalo School Board.

A hearing is being held here in Albany on Thursday.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is hearing testimony in a petition filed by other school board members seeking Paladino’s removal.

They say he publicly disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

Paladino has filed a federal lawsuit in response, claiming the board is retaliating for the derogatory remarks he made about the Obama family.

This hearing is expected to last several days before Elia issues a decision.

