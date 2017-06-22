Hearing on petition for Paladino’s removal from school board being held

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A one-time candidate for Governor of New York who publicly insulted President Obama and his wife could be kicked off the Buffalo School Board.

A hearing is being held here in Albany on Thursday.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia is hearing testimony in a petition filed by other school board members seeking Paladino’s removal.

They say he publicly disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

Paladino has filed a federal lawsuit in response, claiming the board is retaliating for the derogatory remarks he made about the Obama family.

This hearing is expected to last several days before Elia issues a decision.