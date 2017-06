ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ShopRite is introducing its free fruit program at its Capital Region stores on Thursday.

Starting on Thursday, kids will get a free healthy snack at Shop Rite locations across the area.

Kids 12 and under can get a free Kids Club card at the courtesy desk and present it at the produce section to get their free snack.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to encourage kids to eat healthy.