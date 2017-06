Related Coverage Lake George Coalition director arrested on fraud charges

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former public official in Lake George, who was already arrested on serious charges earlier this year, is facing a new list of felony charges.

David Decker, the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition was arrested Thursday on 17 additional charges, according to the Post Star.

He’s accused of stealing nearly $100,000 in state money but submitting false documents to get reimbursed for projects and services he wasn’t entitled to.