ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the correctional facility.

Police say the 39-year-old woman didn’t respond when an officer went to her cell. She was found unresponsive and correctional officers were unsuccessful in resuscitating the woman.

The woman was lodged at the facility on June 21 on two counts of petit larceny and a warrant charge.

The death is under investigation and an autopsy is being conducted on Thursday.