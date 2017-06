Maggie is a 10-year-old spayed Boxer.

She is housebroken and would do better with older kids due to her age and being blind in one eye. She also has dry eye in the other. Daily cleaning and eye cream will help keep her eyes lubricated.

She is very easy to walk on a leash and loves to be around people. She is a sweet older girl that is looking for a couch to curl up on and spend the rest of her days.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113