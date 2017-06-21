SUNY Board names new UAlbany president

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State University of New York Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Havidán Rodríguez as the new president of UAlbany.

According to the governor’s office, Dr. Rodríguez is the first Hispanic president of any SUNY four-year college in state history.

“I am honored and privileged to have been chosen to serve as the University at Albany’s next president,” Dr. Rodríguez said. “UAlbany has an outstanding reputation among the nation’s research universities.”

SUNY says Dr. Rodríguez’s appointment is effective on or about September 14, 2017, at an annual salary of $525,000.

Rodríguez received his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Maryland, his M.A. in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and his Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He previously served as the founding provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.