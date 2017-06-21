Saratoga woman killed when car plunges off bridge into Fish Creek

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs woman died Tuesday after her car drove off a narrow bridge and plunged into Fish Creek.

New York State Police say 66-year-old Ellen Steinberger was pronounced dead at the scene after troopers responded to the scene on Brown Point Lane in the Town of Saratoga around 5:39 p.m. Tuesday.

The narrow one-lane bridge is about halfway down a private road. It’s only open to the people who live there.

Police say they got a call from a neighbor. When officers arrived they found a black Toyota Solara upside down in the shallow waters of Fish Creek. They found Steinberger inside.

Investigators do not believe the accident was intentional and have ruled out foul play, but say it’s still not clear what caused Steinberger to drive off the edge of the bridge. Steinberger was apparently very familiar with the area.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Police will be back at the scene Wednesday to continue the investigation.