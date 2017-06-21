Police: Man goes on crime spree through Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Watervliet Police arrested a man they say went on a crime spree Tuesday night.

Marquis NeSmith, 29, of Troy, is accused of walking from one end of the city to the other and committing burglaries and damaging property.

Police say it started in the Southern Port Schuyler area at around 9 p.m. when a couple came home to find their front door kicked in and a man in their apartment rummaging through their belongings. He is then accused of fleeing with $200 in cash, including rate $2 bills, and jewelry.

A couple of hours later, police say there was a report of a man trying to push in an apartment window air conditioner to gain entry to a first floor apartment. The resident heard the noise, investigated, and yelled at the unknown man. The man, matching NeSmith’s description, then fled on foot.

About an hour later, police say they received another attempted burglary report where a man, matching NeSmith’s description, attempted to pry and kick open the back door of an apartment as a couple was asleep. A male resident came out of his bedroom and started yelling and police say the man took off. In this incident, police say the male resident was able to get a good look at the suspect and relay that information to responding officers.

Police located NeSmith a short time later walking down 19th Street after police say he used 29 $2 bills to pay for food at a local diner.

NeSmith is accused of having stolen jewelry, a quantity of stolen $2 bills and other cash, a screw driver, and a pocket of loose change during his arrest.

He was charged with second-degree burglary, attempted burglary, third-degree grand larceny, 4th degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of criminal mischief, and possession of burglar’s tools.

NeSmith was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail.

Police are reminding the public to take precautions by ensuring all residents and vehicles are locked.