Police asking for help finding stolen guitar valued at $50,000

MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Manchester Police are asking for help from the public locating a valuable custom guitar stolen from a local business on Monday.

According to the Manchester Police Department’s post on Facebook, the guitar has a custom paint job and is valued at $50,000.

The guitar was stolen on Monday sometime between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m. by a man wearing a straw hat and a pink shirt.

Police say the suspect got into a green Chevy or Dodge truck with a cap on the back and drove away north on West Road towards Dorset.

If you have any information about the suspect’s or guitar’s whereabouts, contact the Manchester Police Department at (802) 362-2121.

