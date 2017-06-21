NYSP arrest man accused of not disposing bodies of dead horses properly

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man accused of not properly disposing of the bodies of two dead horses properly.

Police say there was evidence that other animals did not have food and water readily available for a period of days.

Seth Casey, 37, was charged with two counts of failing to properly dispose of a dead animal and failure to provide sustenance.

The arrest comes after a joint investigation between State Police Cobleskill Uniform Road Patrol and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Casey is scheduled to appear in court at the end of July.

The Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office is assisting the State Police with the investigation.