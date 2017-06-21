NY Legislative session wrapping up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The last scheduled day of session before heading back to their districts until January was on Wednesday.

Whether lawmakers will go home for the summer still remains in question.

One by one around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, leaders of each chamber entered a room to meet with the governor on end of session issues.

“He still tries to push things forward, but we don’t have an agreement,” Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan said.

“It’s the same thing we’ve been talking about the past couple of days,” Senator Jeff Klein said.

For a second year in a row, the sticking point is the downstate issue of whether or not to continue to give New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio control of the city’s education system and if so, for how long.

Statewide, it doesn’t look like you’ll be drinking alcohol in theaters soon.

Also likely to fail, a bill to that would extend the time a victim has to file charges against their attacker.

“I’m hopeful we can get something done, but it doesn’t seem likely,” Klein said.

What does appear likely is more money for areas prone to flooding.

“The governor now wants a three-way agreement with money attached and how to help distressed New Yorkers who are facing flood damage,” Klein said.

“Do you expect to be here tomorrow Mr. Speaker, I’m ordering ice cream today,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

Whether that means an early evening or long night is unclear, but the Senate Majority Leader says his members will be leaving on Wednesday.