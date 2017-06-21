Man accused in hit-and-run that killed Guardsman arraigned

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family members of a National Guardsman left for dead in a hit and run crash say their loved one deserved better.

“He was a very gentle soul.”

Nothing can fill the hole in Merton Simpson’s heart.

A piece had been ripped out on January 8th when his cousin Master Sgt. Rudy Seabron was struck by a hit and run driver in Colonie.

A grand jury indicted 33-year-old Brian Tromans of criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, and tampering with evidence.

The district attorney’s office says investigators found Seabron’s DNA on the upper hood and windshield wipers of Tromans’ car.

Seabron was left lying in the roadway on Watervliet-Shaker Road.

Simpson says had his cousin gotten help in time, he may have survived.

“It was such a crazy thing that happened. He was here, on duty, serving his country. And for a soldier to go out like that is ridiculous!” Merton said.

Troman’s Attorney Lee Kindlon says his client didn’t know he had hit another person.

“Now we have to defend him and say look whatever happened it wasn’t criminal. It was a tragedy, but there was no criminal activity here,” Kindlon said.

It may not be enough to convince Seabron’s family. They’re hopeful for a little bit of closure and justice.

“I understand fear and I understand self-defense. If there’s a possibility of saving a human’s life, you have to stand up and be responsible for what you do and there are consequences to your decisions,” Merton said.

Tromans posted $75,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 30th.