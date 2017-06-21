Experienced hiker from Catskill goes missing while climbing Russian mountain

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man with ties to the Capital Region is missing on a Russian mountainside.

Steven Beare has not been seen or heard from in days after setting out on an adventure of a lifetime.

Beare has a lofty bucket list, and the Catskill native was well on his way to checking off summiting Europe’s highest peak, Mount Elbrus in Russia, when a sudden storm rolled in.

Beare’s wife Olivia Beare, who is pregnant with their second child, says she hasn’t heard from him in days.

He was supposed to summit the mountain last Thursday and return to base camp the next day. That did not happen.

Beare’s family has not hired a private search firm and two helicopters to try and find him. They are holding out hope that he is safe and alive somewhere.

“I just picture him walking out of the storm into clear skies,” says Olivia Beare. “I don’t know if it will happen.”

The weather has so far hampered search efforts, grounding Russian search and rescue teams, but Olivia says her husband is an experienced climber, steadfast and resilient.

News10 ABC will continue to follow the efforts to find Beare.