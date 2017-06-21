Elderly man in serious condition after Wednesday morning crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An elderly man is in serious condition after a bad crash in Colonie Wednesday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday when the driver of a red Nissan was making a left turn into the Exit 5 ramp onto the Northway and was struck by a silver Lexus.

The elderly driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital. Officers on scene told News10 ABC he sustained serious injuries. The other driver suffered only minor injuries.

Police say there is no indications drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

