ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’ Donuts businesses in the Capital Region donated money on Wednesday to help sick kids in the Capital Region.

They presented the check for $30,930 to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center.

The cash donation is from May’s Iced Coffee Day where $1 from every cup sold went to support the hospital.

The 125-bed facility is devoted exclusively to sick and injured kids.