Albany launching national lacrosse mentoring model

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Lacrosse is launching a national mentoring model program for Albany youth in underserved communities.

The program is part of a nationwide initiative to increase active and healthy lifestyles.

U.S. Lacrosse has picked Albany as the first ever “lacrosse communities project’ which will give kids a series of opportunities to keep on playing lacrosse from childhood into adulthood.

The Albany P.A.L. is partnering with the Albany School District and several other local organizations to build a system of lacrosse focusing on youth grades three through 6. The hope is that the system can be sustained for years into the future.

The program begins Wednesday.

