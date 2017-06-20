VIDEO: 4-year-old girl steals show at pre-k graduation with passionate ‘Moana’ singing

(NEWS10) — “How Far I’ll Go” may have been nominated for an Oscar, but it was 4-year-old Sophia Urquijo who stole the show at her pre-school graduation sing-along.

The video was posted to Facebook by Sophia’s mom and has quickly gone viral, garnering more than 12.5 million views.

Sophia and her class stand on stage together, neatly lined up, singing along to the hit song “How Far I’ll Go” from the Disney movie.

Most of the children stand still or wave at their parents while singing, but Sophia gives it her all, passionately gesturing with her arms in time with the song and triumphantly stamping her feet.

Cheers, Sophia! We’re giving you a standing ovation.