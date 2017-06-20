This is how many insects you’re consuming in your food

Published:
Credit: Pixabay

(NEWS10) – We hope this story doesn’t bug you too much.

A report by insect control company Terro found that humans are consuming quite a bit of insects and insect fragments. According to Terro, it’s possible for a person to ingest nearly 140,000 pieces of insect matter each year.

The FDA does allow for “a small amount of insect material that is guaranteed safe for human consumption in our food.”

Out of all of the insects, Terro found you’re most likely to consume beetles than other insects.

For the report, Terro used data from the FDA Action Levels Handbook and data from the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization.

