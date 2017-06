SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Law enforcement officials in Saratoga County are warning the public about a deed scam.

Police say people are getting letters from a private company offering to provide a certified copy of a deed for a very high fee.

Anyone needing a deed can get one from the county clerk’s office for $5 but reports indicate the company is asking for $87.

If you have a concern about an offer you received in the mail, contact the County Clerk’s Office at (518)-885-2213.