Quilt creation holds patchwork of memories

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mary and Arthur Acquaviva are celebrating 35 years of marriage.

“We make each other laugh every day and I think that has a lot to do with it,” Mary said.

Just like every year, they’ll spend their anniversary at the Saratoga Jazz Festival.

“That was always the one weekend that we went, grandma got the kids, and the wife and I would do our vacation,” Arthur said.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been focused on anniversary gifts because our thing was always to break away and go to the jazz festival,” Mary said.

They don’t come home empty-handed, something from the craft tent for Mary and a jazz fest t-shirt for Arthur, who amassed so many of them over the years, they were shipped off to a crafty cousin in Alabama and returned in the form of a quilt.

“I thought what a great way to memorialize those t-shirts so that we could always have them and not only have them but take them with us to Jazz Fest.”

It’s giving them a chance to reminisce about the milestones they’ve shared and the good times along the way.

“You can see this is 1990 cause we can trace this t-shirt back to here and that you can see is 1990.”

Arthur’s favorite t-shirt is his oldest.

“It depicts basically a picnic basket with the instruments coming out of it,” Arthur said.

That’s what jazz fest is to its core they say, a family picnic, a reunion of sorts.

“We will go back year after year after year and sit among the same groups every single year. We’ve watched babies grow up into young adults,” Mary said.

It’s the music that keeps them going back and music that’s been a part of their lives from the very beginning.

“We met doing marching drum and bugle corps.”

Now the sounds of Jazz Fest will continue to form a patchwork of memories, that’s folded up and brought out every June.