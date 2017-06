ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One bill still waiting for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s signature is presumptive cancer coverage for 110,000 volunteer firefighters.

Many volunteer firefighters in smaller communities have lobbied for years to get coverage in New York State.

Coverage includes a lump sum of $25,000 for firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer. It also includes 36 months of disability benefits of $1,500 per month and a $50,000 lump sum if a volunteer firefighter dies from cancer.