Palace Theatre hosting annual Summer in the City movie series

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Palace Theatre announced details of its annual Summer in the City movie series.
The event puts on a series of eight free movies for low-income families in Albany.
Summer in the City is aimed at giving the families a meaningful opportunity to come out and enjoy the Palace Theatre.
Movie schedule
- July 18 – Lilo & Stitch
- July 25 – Finding Dory
- August 2 – Matilda
- August 8 – Monsters Inc.
- August 15 – The Jungle Book
- August 22 – Toy Story 3
- August 29 – Trolls
Summer in the City began on June 11 and continues until August 29.