Palace Theatre hosting annual Summer in the City movie series

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Palace Theatre announced details of its annual Summer in the City movie series.

The event puts on a series of eight free movies for low-income families in Albany.

Summer in the City is aimed at giving the families a meaningful opportunity to come out and enjoy the Palace Theatre.

Movie schedule

  • July 18 – Lilo & Stitch
  • July 25 – Finding Dory
  • August 2 – Matilda
  • August 8 – Monsters Inc.
  • August 15 – The Jungle Book
  • August 22 – Toy Story 3
  • August 29 – Trolls

Summer in the City began on June 11 and continues until August 29.

