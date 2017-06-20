Palace Theatre hosting annual Summer in the City movie series

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Palace Theatre announced details of its annual Summer in the City movie series.

The event puts on a series of eight free movies for low-income families in Albany.

Summer in the City is aimed at giving the families a meaningful opportunity to come out and enjoy the Palace Theatre.

Movie schedule

July 18 – Lilo & Stitch

– Lilo & Stitch July 25 – Finding Dory

– Finding Dory August 2 – Matilda

– Matilda August 8 – Monsters Inc.

– Monsters Inc. August 15 – The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book August 22 – Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3 August 29 – Trolls

Summer in the City began on June 11 and continues until August 29.