Man’s home burglarized while he attended wife’s funeral

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WVNY/WFFF) – The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department says a man’s home was burglarized while he was at his wife’s funeral on Saturday.

Officials say close to 4 p.m. on June 17, sheriff’s deputies responded to 681 VT Route 15 in Hyde Park for a burglary.

Deputies met with homeowner, Carl Fortune, 80, who said he left his home at 1 p.m. to attend his wife’s funeral.

When Fortune returned, he found the front door to the residence open, and authorities say it could have been kicked open, breaking the door frame.

If any suspicious activity was observed between 1 and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in that area, give authorities a call at 802-888-3502.