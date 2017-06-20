Cyber security board to review NY voting infrastructure after reports of foreign interference in 2016 election

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is directing the New York Cyber Security Advisory Board to review the state’s elections infrastructure after reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The governor’s office says to date, there have been no credible reports of electoral system disruptions.

“The integrity of the electoral system is essential to a functioning democracy, and with those core American principles under attack, we must take decisive action to safeguard democratic integrity and expand voting rights,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The board is expected to make recommendations and propose additional security measures to the state’s election system within 90 days.

In 2013, Gov. Cuomo established the Cyber Security Advisory Board to keep the state safe from cyber threats. The following are current members of the board:

Richard Clarke, Chairman and CEO, Good Harbor Consulting, LLC and former Special Advisor to the President for Cyber Security

Shawn Henry, President and Chief Security Officer, CrowdStrike Services

William Pelgrin, Founder of the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), CEO of CyberWA, Inc., and Board Director and Global Strategic Advisor for Global Cyber Alliance

Philip Reitinger, President, Global Cyber

Dr. Peter Bloniarz, former Dean of the College of Computing and Information at the University at Albany and Executive Director of the Cyber Security Advisory Board.