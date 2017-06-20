CDTA launches Electric City Shuttle

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDTA is launching its Electric City Trolley to get people between some of the hot spots around Schenectady.

The free service will take people to and from Rivers Casino, Mohawk Harbor, Proctors Theatre, and several other places.

The pilot program begins on Thursday and will run Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights between 4 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“It’s going to make about a two-mile loop it’s going to make travel in the community convenient easy and a lot of fun,” CDTA Chief Executive Officer Carm Basile said.

The announcement comes two weeks after CDTA launched its Capital City Shuttle which will take people to hot spots in Albany.