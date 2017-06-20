Capital Region McDonald’s reopening with new high-tech upgrades

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fast food restaurant in the Capital Region is getting a high-tech upgrade.

The McDonald’s on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs is re-opening to the public on Wednesday with digital kiosk technology and table service.

The restaurant will be the first one in the area to feature the services.

The kiosks are designed to make ordering and paying for a meal easy and to let people tailor-make their own meals just the way they want it.

Other upgrades include flat panel TV’s and free WiFi.

The restaurant has also hired 30 new employees including new hospitality crew members.

While this might be the first one with these features around the Capital Region, it’s not the first one the restaurant has opened.