Bill aimed at keeping tow truck drivers safe struck down at NY Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A proposed bill that many believed could help save the lives of tow truck drivers in hazardous situations was turned down at the New York State Capitol.

It’s a disturbing number.

“We’ve been losing way too many tow truck drivers,” Tom Brennan said.

Brennan is the owner of T&T Towing in Cohoes. He said, on average, a tow truck driver is killed every week across the country. He’s had many close calls himself.

“I’ve had several trucks hit; I’ve had employees been hit,” he said.

He was pushing New York lawmakers to pass the Blue Light Bill. It would allow tow truck drivers to place blue lights on the back of their vehicles while making roadside calls.

“The most common thing people say when they hit you or almost hit you is ‘we didn’t see you,’” he said.

Brennan believes the bill would save lives, but it was turned down at the NY Capitol on Tuesday. He can’t understand why. Neither does Assemblyman John McDonald, a supporter of the bill.

“No good reason at this stage, which I think is part of the frustration on our end,” McDonald said.

Meanwhile, employees like Dave D’aleSandro continue to worry about the danger they’re in.

“It only takes one little swerve or one person not paying attention, and that’s it; you’re done,” he said.

In October 2016, James Homkey, a tow truck driver from Canajoharie was hit and killed while on a service call.

“Car came along and hit him,” D’aleSandro said. “There was no damage to the car, and he was 20 yards down the road.”

Because of that, tow workers will continue to fight for change.

“Reconsider what you’re doing,” D’aleSandro said. “Reconsider what this bill is and who you are saving.”