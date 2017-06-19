Weekend robbery arrests made in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a series of weekend robberies in which victims were punched and thrown to the ground, Albany Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings.

Albany Police say the first robbery happened here in the area of Washington Ave and Ontario Street early Saturday morning.

“They approached the victim from behind and threw him to the ground,” Steve Smith, of Albany Police, said.

The victim claimed the men held what later turned out to be a BB gun against the head.

“A short time after the robbery, officers identified the subjects.”

Savoy Branham, 18, and 19-year-old Tyshawn Morris, both of Albany, were arrested.

About an hour later in the 200 block of Western Ave., Police say a male suspect described as around 25 years of age, pushed a guy to the ground. He took $8 and a beef patty.

“The MO seems to be the same. It’s either really late at night or early in the morning. So, it’s dark and the victims are walking alone.”

Police say a similar scenario was repeated on Sunday on Main and State Streets and then again early Monday in Washington Park.

This time, the crimes involved three still unidentified young teenaged suspects.

“It’s a good reminder, especially for people who are walking by themselves late at night or in the early morning hours to be aware of your surroundings.”