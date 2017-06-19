Volunteers needed to help endangered butterfly at the Albany Pine Bush

By Published:
In this Friday, July 10, 2015 photo, a Karner Blue butterfly is seen after it was released at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve Commission in Albany, N.Y. More than two decades of habitat restoration and breeding programs have put the endangered Karner blue butterfly on track to recovery in the New York pine barrens where it was discovered by Russian author Vladimir Nabokov. The silvery blue, postage stamp-size butterfly is also making a comeback in parts of Ohio and New Hampshire where it was thought to have been wiped out before 2000. Populations have declined but persisted in Wisconsin and Michigan. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, volunteers will have a unique opportunity to help keep an endangered species from going extinct.

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve is looking for volunteers to help collect wild blue lupine flower seeds, the main source of food for the endangered Blue Karner butterfly.

The collection is a chance for kid and adults to get closer to the natural world by helping find food for a very delicate creature.

Staff will lead volunteers in the collection of the wild blue lupine flower seeds for use in the Blue Karner butterfly habitat restoration. Volunteers, ages 10 and up, will meet from 9 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. at the Discovery Center and can help out for as long as they would like.

The collection is part of an effort to maintain the unique ecotypes of plant species located in the Albany Pine Bush. Ecologists have committed to using only sources of seed originating in the glacial lake Albany footprint for the restoration work.

Before staff can plant the wild blue lupine flowers, pounds of native seed required for restoration must be hand collected.

That’s where the volunteers come in.

For more information on this, and other volunteer opportunities at the Albany Pine Bush visit: https://www.albanypinebush.org/get-involved/volunteer

