Volunteers needed to help endangered butterfly at the Albany Pine Bush

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, volunteers will have a unique opportunity to help keep an endangered species from going extinct.

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve is looking for volunteers to help collect wild blue lupine flower seeds, the main source of food for the endangered Blue Karner butterfly.

The collection is a chance for kid and adults to get closer to the natural world by helping find food for a very delicate creature.

Staff will lead volunteers in the collection of the wild blue lupine flower seeds for use in the Blue Karner butterfly habitat restoration. Volunteers, ages 10 and up, will meet from 9 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. at the Discovery Center and can help out for as long as they would like.

The collection is part of an effort to maintain the unique ecotypes of plant species located in the Albany Pine Bush. Ecologists have committed to using only sources of seed originating in the glacial lake Albany footprint for the restoration work.

Before staff can plant the wild blue lupine flowers, pounds of native seed required for restoration must be hand collected.

That’s where the volunteers come in.

For more information on this, and other volunteer opportunities at the Albany Pine Bush visit: https://www.albanypinebush.org/get-involved/volunteer