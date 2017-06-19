TSA officers at Albany International Airport find diamond that fell out of passenger’s engagement ring

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Albany International Airport found a diamond ring that fell out of a passenger’s engagement ring earlier this month.

According to the TSA, Officer Louetta “Rainy” Littman noticed a passenger was crying because she realized the setting on her engagement ring was damaged and the pear-shaped diamond was lost.

Some of the officers looked through the checkpoint lane, going through the stack of bins, checked under machines. The TSA says the search took place while other officers continued to stay focused on the security screening.

After about ten minutes, Officer Steven Kaminski found the diamond next to a tissue inside one of the bins.

“I have never in my life been so panicked and upset in an airport, let alone anywhere else in public before,” wrote Kana Chi-Murenbeeld in a thank you note to TSA. “Somehow the prong of the stone in my engagement ring broke. The amazingly kind and caring supervisor on duty, Louetta Littman, was on top of the situation right away, having her team of officers scour the area as well as calm me down with her optimistic attitude.”

Chi-Murenbeeld, who has been married for three years, has been wearing the ring for four years. She is a resident of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.