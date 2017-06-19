Study finds coconut oil may not be healthy

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A new study found that coconut oil may not be healthy after all.

The American Heart Association recently issued a report advising against its use.

Coconut oil has become widely popular as a super food and is often used in lieu of other oils, especially in paleo diets.

Researchers say they don’t see any benefits in using coconut oil versus other saturated fats like beef fat or butter.

Data shows coconut oil increased LDL or bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials, which can increase cardiovascular risks.

Olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options.

One benefit the study did point about coconut oil is that it’s a holy grail for hair and skin care.

The lead author for the study, Franks Sacks, said “you can put it on your body, but don’t put it in your body.”