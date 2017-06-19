NY Comptroller: Public drinking water needs more protection

Web Staff Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released a report on the state’s drinking water.

DiNapoli says with the President Trump’s budget proposal cutting the EPA’s funding by nearly a third, New York has to take the lead in strengthening safeguards for public water supplies and improve response to contamination.

There are some measures in the 2017-2018 New York State Budget to improve safety like requiring the State Health Department to identify certain substances as emerging contaminants, test certain water systems for the presence of those contaminants, and notifying property owners if the contaminants reach certain levels.

DiNapoli recommends that the state also:

  • Create a statewide response plan, with public input, to effectively address drinking water contamination incidents;
  • Create a statewide program that would proactively monitor the health of residents exposed to drinking water contaminants;
  • Broaden the scope of review when identifying emerging contaminants.

The report also recommends that the state fully inform the public of the potential health impacts of water contaminants, something Hoosick Falls residents may have hoped for sooner.

 

 

 

