Numbers released on groundwater, soil PFOA contamination in Hoosick Falls

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data was released on Monday from New York State’s superfund investigation into the source of contamination in Hoosick Falls.

The companies deemed responsible for the PFOA contamination in Hoosick Falls released numbers detailing shocking levels of the chemical in the ground.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics said a sample from its McCaffrey Street site showed PFOA levels at 130,000 parts per trillion. At Liberty Street, levels reached 48,000 ppt.

“You’ve seen some big numbers here, but it doesn’t change the fact that ultimately what we’re trying to do is make the town of Hoosick whole,” Saint-Gobain VP of Communications Carmen Ferrigno said. “We want to make sure this is remediated so people will not have to worry about that.”

Honeywell International also revealed high levels found at their River Road and John Street sites.

Former EPA regional director Judith Enck said the numbers are troubling.

“These may be the highest levels of ground water contamination for PFOA identified in the nation to date,” she said.

Enck said the village is on track to have six superfund sites. McCaffrey Street has already been declared one. Monday night, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said they will list John Street and Liberty Street, they’re investigating the landfill, and they have also added two more possible sources of contamination in the village.

Many people are anxious for a new water source.

“It’s scary,” Linda Reddin, of Hoosick Falls, said. “I’m not willing to drink the filtered water at this point because I can tell that there is still stuff going down into our wells polluting them.”

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said they are pushing the companies to continue looking at all options.

“I know it’s out there,” he said. “It may not be right here in the village. It may not be in the town. It could be in a different water shed.”

All of the information presented at the meeting Monday night is available on the village’s website.