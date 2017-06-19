Man accused in hit-and-run that killed Guardsman indicted

Related Coverage Driver accused in hit-and-run that killed Guardsman pleads not guilty

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Guardsman was indicted on Monday.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office says Brian Tromans, 33, of Colonie, was indicted on criminal negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, and tampering with physical evidence.

On January 8, 2017, Tromans was accused of hitting 57-year-old Rudolph Seabron with his vehicle on Watervliet Shaker Road and fleeing the scene. Police say he also hid his motor vehicle in an effort to hinder the investigation.

Tromans turned himself in on January 18. At the time, his lawyer said he was not under the influence of alcohol.

Seabron was a member of the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade as a Master Sergeant.